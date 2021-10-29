Facebook will now be 'Meta' as Mark Zuckerberg refocuses on his vision of a mixed-reality future

Welcome to the Meta-verse. Facebook Inc. announced Oct. 28 that it's changing its name to Meta. The move is part of an effort to effort to broaden the company's corporate identity and focus its attention on what founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg calls the "metaverse," the blending of the real and virtual worlds. "Our products, including our apps, now share a new vision: to help bring the metaverse to life," Zuckerberg said in an open letter posted on the company's website. "And now we have a name…