Sixty-four-year-old Shaktikanta Das has been reappointed as governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for another term of three years, with effect from December 10, 2021. Das is not the first governor to have been reappointed. Sir Benegal Rama Rau, a member of the Indian Civil Service, was the longest serving governor of the central bank. His tenure lasted from July 1, 1949 to July 14, 1957.