The Latest: Obama: US needs unity to fight climate change

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.



GLASGOW — Former U.S. President Barack Obama says he believes that President Biden's climate package will be “historic” and he welcomed the efforts of all U.S. politicians, Democrats and Republicans, in working toward slowing down global warming.



Obama spoke Monday on the sidelines of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow.



“I believe President Biden’s Build Back Better bill will be historic. But I know Joe Biden wanted to do even more," Obama said. “Both of us have been constrained by the fact that one of our two major parties have decided to not only sit on the sidelines, but express hostility towards climate science and make climate change a partisan issue.”



"That’s got to stop. Saving the planet isn’t a partisan issue. I welcome any faction within the Republican Party that takes climate change seriously," Obama added.



He said climate change will affect all Americans and everyone on the planet, no matter how they voted.



“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat if your Florida house is flooded, or your crops in the Dakotas are failing, or your California house is burning. Nature, physics, climate science – they don’t care about party affiliation,” Obama said. "We need everybody – even if we disagree on other things. “



___



THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government is joining a group of nations, including the United States and Canada, that has pledged to stop funding overseas fossil fuel projects.



It was not immediately clear how much Dutch funding will be affected. Last week, national broadcaster NOS reported that the government was guarantor in 2020 for loans financing fossil fuel projects overseas of more than 4.5 billion...