EXPLAINER: Why did Modi repeal India farm laws after a year?

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise announcement Friday that he will withdraw agriculture laws that triggered a year of farmer protests, in what is seen as a major climbdown by his government. The nationwide demonstrations were the biggest challenge faced to date by his government. Experts say elections could be a major reason behind the sudden decision.



WHY DID MODI’S GOVERNMENT WITHDRAW THE LAWS?



Experts say elections are a major reason.



Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India and politicians have long considered it unwise to alienate them. They are also particularly important to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party but have been up in arms since the laws were passed in September last year.



Elections are due early next year in some key states such as Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest and most populated, and Punjab, and Modi’s party hopes to win them back.



Both states have a sizeable farmer population, particularly Punjab.



Modi’s party already rules Uttar Pradesh but is under immense pressure over its response to the pandemic and the struggling economy. If farmers desert his party during the polls, it will not only shrink its prospects to form the state government for a second term but also weaken its chances to get an overwhelming majority in 2024 national elections.



Uttar Pradesh state sends the most legislators — 80 — to the national Parliament, which has 552 seats.



Modi’s party has a very little footprint in Punjab but hopes to form a government there and strengthen its fledgling voter base in neighboring agricultural state Haryana, ruled by his party.



But experts say the surprise decision may end up not helping the party.



“It is still early so it’s not clear how a policy...