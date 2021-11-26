BREAKING: More than a dozen Amazon warehouses in UK blocked by Extinction Rebellion activists in Black Friday raid
Climate activists have just blocked Amazon’s largest warehouse in the UK, targeting the global retail giant’s busiest day of the year. Extinction Rebellion’s Black Friday demonstration, with about 20 activists, started at 4am at the distribution centre in Dunfermline, Fife. The group said it was also targeting Amazon sites in Doncaster, Darlington, Newcastle, Manchester, Peterborough, [...]Full Article