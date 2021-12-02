Five things you need to know today, and which year was better, 2020 or 2021?

Good morning, Cincinnati! Who else is ready to enjoy a few warm days before snow starts to show up in the forecast? Anyway, here are the top business stories you need to know to start your busy Thursday. FC Cincinnati’s ownership group plans to renovate an existing industrial building next to the team’s West End stadium into a class A office building. You can get a look at renderings of the $40 million project in my story here. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is providing support…