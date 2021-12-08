Elizabeth Holmes' defense rests in fraud trial
Published
In her final day of testimony, Holmes acknowledged that investors were entitled to the truth about Theranos' capabilities but said she was trying to convey to them its promise.Full Article
Published
In her final day of testimony, Holmes acknowledged that investors were entitled to the truth about Theranos' capabilities but said she was trying to convey to them its promise.Full Article
Lawyers must now agree on a set of jury instructions before closing arguments begin on Dec. 16.
This post was originally published on March 31, 2019 and has been updated multiple times.
..