Party shambles: Downing Street apologises to the Queen for ‘suitcase full of wine’ party night before Prince Philip’s funeral
A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said this afternoon Downing Street has apologised to Buckingham Palace after it emerged parties were held in Number 10 the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year. Two gatherings reportedly took place at Downing Street, with the Prime Minister’s former director of communications James Slack apologising for [...]Full Article