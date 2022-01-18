Spurs add Airbnb cofounder to ownership roster

The San Antonio Spurs have added Airbnb cofounder Joe Gebbia as a new investor and strategic partner. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but Spurs officials noted that the latest move affecting the organization’s ownership structure has been approved by the NBA Board of Governors. Managing Partner Peter J. Holt will continue to control team and its business operations. Holt said Gebbia’s philanthropic work, including helping Afghan refugees find housing and addressing homelessness…