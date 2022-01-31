Media: Joe Rogan promises to balance information on his podcast

Spotify has responded to the growing criticism that Joe Rogan's highly popular podcast contains misinformation about Covid and vaccines. CEO Daniel Elk said over the weekend that the audio streaming company would add a "content advisory" to podcast episodes that contain a discussion of the coronavirus, The New York Times reports. But that might not be enough to lure back artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, who asked last week that their music catalogs be removed from the platform after…