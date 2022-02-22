The Latest: Protesters in Berlin decry Russian troop move

The Latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:



BERLIN — Protesters have flocked to the Russian embassy in Berlin to decry Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.



People were waving yellow-blue Ukrainian flags and chanting “We stand united with Ukraine!” as they assembled in front of the building near the German capital’s landmark Brandenburg Gate on Tuesday evening.



Some held up banners saying “Ukraine will resist,” “Say no to Putin” or “Implement sanctions immediately,” while others wrapped themselves into huge Ukrainian flags.



“I’m here to protest against Russia invading our independent Ukrainian territory,” said Victoria Baron, 27, who moved from Odesa in Ukraine last summer to work for a data science company in Berlin.



“It’s very important that we support our people even though we’re abroad,” she said adding that she talked to her family back home almost every day and spends hours on social media following the latest developments.



Baron was very worried about the future of Ukraine and said that she thought “that right now everything is possible” including Russian troops heading into mainland Ukraine.



___



MOSCOW — The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it has decided to evacuate Russian diplomatic personnel from Ukraine, pointing at threats.



The ministry said Tuesday that Russian diplomats in Ukraine have received multiple threats, adding that they will be evacuated “in the nearest time.” It did not elaborate.



The move follows Russia’s recognition of Ukraine’s rebel regions and the Russian parliament’s vote to grant President Vladimir Putin a permission to use military force in Ukraine.



The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is only a three hour drive from the border of...