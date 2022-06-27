Five Things for Monday, including more Roe unrest and a cannabinoid ban

Good morning. It's a new week. Here are Five Things to cool down with on a Monday. There has been a lot of history to absorb over the last few days. If you are catching up, several Oregon employers reacted to the news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade by announcing plans to help employees keep access to abortion. An abortion rights group also pledged $1 million to help those affected by the ruling. In news familiar to Portlanders, a protest over the Supreme Court decision included…