TikTok campaign targets Biden on proposed Alaska oil project

A social media campaign is urging President Joe Biden to reject an oil development project on Alaska's North Slope. The #StopWillow campaign, mostly on TikTok, has tallied more than 50 million views. Its popularity reflects the unease that young Americans feel about climate change and their concern that Biden will not keep his campaign pledge to curtail oil drilling. Many Alaska Native leaders with ties to the petroleum-rich North Slope support ConocoPhillips Alaska’s project and say they need the mitigation funds and jobs it would bring to remote villages. The Biden administration could announce its decision as early as this week.