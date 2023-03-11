Gas prices surge in New Jersey, around nation

Gas prices surge in New Jersey, around nation

SeattlePI.com

Published

Gas prices surged in New Jersey and around the nation at large, but analysts say the increase could be short-lived amid a recent drop in demand and the cost of crude oil. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.30, up 10 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.37 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.47, up eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.31 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Full Article