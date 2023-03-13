‘The Last of Us’ TV adaptation resonates beyond gamers

In the HBO series “The Last of Us,” audiences follow Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's characters as they trek across an apocalyptic version of the United States and try to survive. The video game adaptation aired its season finale Sunday. It has not only won over gamers with high expectations going into the series but also viewers who haven't played the game and tend to shy away from horror. Neil Druckmann is the co-creator and writer of the video game. He told The Associated Press that the adaptation works because showrunner Craig Mazin was a fan and took the story seriously.