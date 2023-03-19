British banking watchdogs have given their blessing to a takeover of Credit Suisse by its Swiss peer UBS, as financial regulators around the world race to contain the industry's biggest crisis since 2008.Full Article
UK regulators back merger of banking giants Credit Suisse and UBS
