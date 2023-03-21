TikTok updates content rulebook as pressure from West builds

TikTok has rolled out updated rules and standards for content and users as it faces increasing pressure from Western authorities over concerns that material on the popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app could be used to push false information. The company released a reorganized set of community guidelines on Tuesday that include eight principles to guide content moderation decisions. TikTok said the principles are based on its commitment to uphold human rights and are aligned with international legal frameworks. The Chinese-owned app has come under fire in the U.S., Europe and Asia, where a growing number of governments have banned TikTok from devices used for official business. The company's CEO is scheduled to appear Thursday before Congress.