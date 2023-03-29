King Charles III keeps eye on prize after tour starts late

Britain’s new king will make his debut on the world stage Wednesday, three days later and 550 miles (885 kilometers) northeast of where he had intended. Although King Charles III will be greeted with a hearty “willkommen” in Berlin rather than “bienvenue” in Paris, his goals remain the same: to cement Britain’s improving relations with Europe and show that he can help the U.K. win hearts and minds abroad just as his mother did so successfully for seven decades. But the decision to cancel the first leg of his trip due to protests over planned pension changes in France may make it harder for Charles to make his mark during this his first big international mission as monarch. And first impressions matter as Charles, 74, prepares for his coronation on May 6.