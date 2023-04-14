China's Xi to meet Brazil's Lula in Beijing

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is due to meet visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Beijing as the leaders seek to boost ties between two of the world's largest developing nations. The meeting Friday comes on the second day of Lula's visit to his country's most important trading partner and ally in his bid to challenge Western-dominated economic institutions. The visit included the swearing in on Thursday of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as head of the Chinese-backed New Development Bank, which is funding infrastructure projects in Brazil and elsewhere in the developing world. The Brazilian government says the sides are expected to sign at least 20 bilateral agreements, underscoring the improvement in relations since Lula took office.