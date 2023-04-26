Edmunds picks the top convertibles on the road in 2023

The arrival of warmer weather across the U.S. will soon have many car shoppers considering a sun-loving convertible. That’s because having limitless headroom and a mobile means of sunbathing is automobile nirvana for a number of car buyers. While electric cars steal the majority of automotive headlines and sales of pickup trucks and SUVs continue to soar, there is a wide range of convertibles available for all types of car shopping budget. The experts at Edmunds have chosen some of the best open-air makes and models for 2023.