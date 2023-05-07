Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety

The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog is expressing growing anxiety about the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Rafael Grossi's comments on Saturday came after the governor of the Russia-occupied area ordered the evacuation of a town where most plant staff live amid ongoing attacks in the area. The plant is near the front lines of fighting. And Ukrainian authorities on Sunday said a 72-year-old woman was killed and three others wounded when Russian forces fired more than 30 shells at a Ukrainian-held town neighboring the plant. Grossi warned that “the general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous."