Xfinity signs on as a founding partner for NASCAR’s inaugural Chicago Street Race

Xfinity has signed on as a founding partner for NASCAR’s inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend, giving the event another corporate sponsor. NASCAR announced the agreement, which provides Xfinity with presenting, marketing, and promotional rights for the July 1-2 race weekend. McDonald’s and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois also are serving as founding partners for the event. As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, the Cup Series will race against the backdrop of Lake Michigan and Grant Park on July 2 as part of a three-year deal with the city of Chicago.