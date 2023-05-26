Disney opposes DeSantis request to disqualify judge in free speech lawsuit

Disney is opposing a request by Gov. Ron DeSantis to disqualify a judge overseeing the company’s First Amendment lawsuit. Disney says in the lawsuit filed against DeSantis that it was punished for speaking out against Florida legislation that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” Disney said Thursday that the request by attorneys for DeSantis didn’t come close to meeting the standards set out in Florida law for requiring a judge to be disqualified. Last week, DeSantis’ attorneys filed a motion seeking to disqualify Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, who is presiding over the case in federal court in Tallahassee. DeSantis is now a GOP presidential candidate.