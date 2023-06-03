Tragedy that left 5 dead or missing puts spotlight on safety in Alaska charter fishing industry

Charter fishing industry experts in southeast Alaska say they're eager to learn the cause of a tragedy that left five people dead or lost at sea. A boat called the Awakin was found partially submerged off an island about 10 miles west of Sitka last Sunday. Efforts to recover the vessel have been hampered by rough seas. A salvage company is hoping to try again Saturday. Richard Yamada from the Alaska Charter Association says he can't remember any other fatal accident in Alaska's charter industry. He says he and others are hoping to learn what happened.