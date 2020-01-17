Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

San Francisco Giants Hire First Full-Time Female Coach in MLB History

TMZ.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The San Francisco Giants just made a groundbreaking addition to their coaching staff -- the organization just hired the first full-time female coach in MLB history!!! Alyssa Nakken -- who worked with the Giants' health and wellness initiatives and…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Woodland Woman Makes MLB History

Woodland Woman Makes MLB History 02:54

 The San Francisco Giants made the announcement Thursday that they were bringing 29-year-old Alyssa Nakken onboard.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Edward VIII coin sells for £1 million [Video]Edward VIII coin sells for £1 million

The Royal Mint has set a new record for British coinage after sourcing and selling a rare Edward VIII Sovereign to a private collector for £1 million. It’s the first time in history that a British..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Richard Sherman Set to Step Up as Niners Face Packers for NFC Championship [Video]Richard Sherman Set to Step Up as Niners Face Packers for NFC Championship

Richard Sherman is looked up to as one of the veteran leaders on this 49ers squad even though he comes to the team with a history. Len Ramirez reports. (1-16-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Giants make history by hiring first female coach

Alyssa Nakken has been added to the San Francisco Giants coaching ranks, making her the first woman on a Major League Baseball coaching staff.
News24 Also reported by •CBC.caUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesReutersESPN

Giants hire female coach…Ovechkin’s torrid scoring…Cowboys staffing changes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken (NAK’-ihn) has broken a glass ceiling in Major League Baseball. Nakken has become the first female coach on a major league...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustinToney13

Justin Toney RT @JLPtalk: San Francisco Giants Hire First Full-Time Female Coach in MLB History https://t.co/5TYqxSGRuj via @TMZ 6 minutes ago

PatAmador1

Pat Amador RT @USATODAY: The San Francisco Giants made some positive history this week when they hired Alyssa Nakken, the first female, full-time coac… 6 minutes ago

_Andrew_Smith

Drew RT @CBSSportsMLB: San Francisco Giants hire Alyssa Nakken as first woman on MLB coaching staff https://t.co/sw1KeuxBXl 18 minutes ago

rob28505238

rob RT @aubrey_huff: I got in trouble for wearing a thong in my own clubhouse when female reporters were present. Can’t imagine how it will pla… 30 minutes ago

JoaquinvRamirez

Great White ❄️ Buffalo RT @NBCSPhilly: Gabe Kapler and the San Francisco Giants made history with hiring Alyssa Nakken, the first woman in a major-league coaching… 41 minutes ago

BolyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz San Francisco Giants Hire First Full-Time Female Coach in MLB History https://t.co/tXPoGJCb4Z https://t.co/LtSlRI1BeE 45 minutes ago

SippingRoyalTea

Reese Reese Bang Bang RT @ReaganGomez: San Francisco Giants make history, hire MLB's first female coach https://t.co/uFbTvgal9B via @usatoday 46 minutes ago

bamochev

Michelle Smith San Francisco Giants Hire First Full-Time Female Coach in MLB History https://t.co/q1earPRHUm 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.