Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

L.A. Teachers Sue Delta Airlines for Fuel Dump on Elementary School

TMZ.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Delta Airlines just got hit with a lawsuit because one of its jets allegedly dumped fuel on an L.A. elementary school. Video showed Delta flight 89, a Boeing 777 bound for China, turning back to LAX Tuesday to make an emergency landing, and spewing…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: FAA Investigates Delta Fuel Dump With Sickened Dozens Of LA Students, Staff

FAA Investigates Delta Fuel Dump With Sickened Dozens Of LA Students, Staff 01:53

 All Los Angeles Unified School District campuses which were impacted by Tuesday’s jet fuel dump were open Wednesday. Greg Mills reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Like 'rain': LA teachers sue Delta over fuel dump [Video]Like 'rain': LA teachers sue Delta over fuel dump

Four teachers sued Delta Air Lines on Friday alleging negligence for dumping jet fuel "like rain" in a densely populated area affecting them and their students. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published

LAUSD Teachers Affected By Jet Fuel Dump File Lawsuit Against Delta Airlines [Video]LAUSD Teachers Affected By Jet Fuel Dump File Lawsuit Against Delta Airlines

Teachers with the Los Angeles Unified School District who were impacted by Tuesday’s jet fuel dump have hired celebrity attorney Gloria Allred to file a lawsuit against Delta Airlines.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Teachers to announce lawsuit over Delta jet's fuel dump over schools

Attorney Gloria Allred's office says teachers did their best to protect children on the school playground as fuel rained down.
USATODAY.com

Delta flight dumps fuel on California school playground, 26 treated for minor injuries

A Delta Airlines jet making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport dumped fuel on the playground of an elementary school in the flight path...
France 24 Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReutersNYTimes.comCTV NewsUSATODAY.comNPRIndependentFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

mahmoodhaffy

Mahmood Haffejee RT @SAfmnews: Four teachers in #LosAngeles suing @Delta Airlines for negligence, after an incident on Thursday during which a pilot dumped… 2 minutes ago

KiratLalla

KiratLalla Four teachers in #LosAngeles suing @Delta Airlines for negligence, after an incident on Thursday during which a pil… https://t.co/mceZXrK7Zz 7 minutes ago

SAfmnews

SAfm news Four teachers in #LosAngeles suing @Delta Airlines for negligence, after an incident on Thursday during which a pil… https://t.co/oQR6poSX6Z 7 minutes ago

VeraKali1

El.Kali RT @cnnbrk: Four teachers from a California elementary school are suing Delta Airlines, alleging negligence, after the school was doused by… 11 minutes ago

opulent_usa

Opulent Philanthropy Inc. https://t.co/raSegClvIa L.A. Teachers Sue Delta Airlines for Fuel Dump on Elementary School https://t.co/QJRZs6qBsS 16 minutes ago

AttrRadio

ATTR RADIO L.A. Teachers Sue Delta Airlines for Fuel Dump on Elementary School https://t.co/nC4XaUVCd6 37 minutes ago

CalvinHits

CalvinHits L.A. Teachers Sue Delta Airlines for Fuel Dump on Elementary School https://t.co/pacuDMdMCX 44 minutes ago

dreamgirls

dreamgirls 🌎 L.A. Teachers Sue Delta Airlines for Fuel Dump on Elementary School https://t.co/8OELht5jOk 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.