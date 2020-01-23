Prince Charles Appears to Snub Mike Pence at World Holocaust Forum
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Vice Prez Mike Pence is feeling a big chill, courtesy of Prince Charles ... who blatantly dissed the veep -- but the only question is whether the cold shoulder was intentional. Take a look -- the Prince walked down the line Thursday, greeting world…
Prince Charles has met the Israeli President, Reuven Rivin on Holocaust Memorial Day in Jerusalem.
The Prince and the President planted a tree in the grounds of the Presidential House, 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz.
