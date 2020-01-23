Global  

Prince Charles Appears to Snub Mike Pence at World Holocaust Forum

Thursday, 23 January 2020
Vice Prez Mike Pence is feeling a big chill, courtesy of Prince Charles ... who blatantly dissed the veep -- but the only question is whether the cold shoulder was intentional. Take a look -- the Prince walked down the line Thursday, greeting world…
News video: Prince Charles plants tree with President Reuven Rivin

Prince Charles plants tree with President Reuven Rivin 04:49

 Prince Charles has met the Israeli President, Reuven Rivin on Holocaust Memorial Day in Jerusalem. The Prince and the President planted a tree in the grounds of the Presidential House, 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz. Report by Barnetth. Like us on Facebook at...

Prince Charles meets British Holocaust survivors [Video]Prince Charles meets British Holocaust survivors

At the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Prince Charles met Marta Wise, who as a 10-year-old girl was sent to Auschwitz and subjected to experiments at the hands of notorious Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. He..

Duration: 01:06

Watch: Prince Charles Appears To Snub Pence [Video]Watch: Prince Charles Appears To Snub Pence

Prince Charles skip shaking Mike Pence's hand.

Duration: 00:49


Prince Charles snubs US Vice-President Mike Pence

Prince Charles seems to ignore US Vice-President Mike Pence as he shakes hands at a forum in Israel.
BBC News

Prince Charles arrives in Israel, Pence, Putin set to land in the morning

Prince Charles arrives in Israel, Pence, Putin set to land in the morningWorld leaders are arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport throughout Wednesday and Thursday morning to attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem. ;
Jerusalem Post


raphaelha67

I was delighted to see the video here where Pence is completely and unceremoniously snubbed by Prince Charles and left w…

russmove

Prince Charles Appears to Snub Mike Pence at World Holocaust Forum

bwdn2008

Prince Charles appears to snub @VP Mike Pence at the #WorldHolocaustForum.

JamieAnnePom

Pence thought heir to the crown would shake his hand. Shockingly funny to watch: WATCH: Prince Charles appears to snub Mik…

LifeImagesPhoto

I have a new found respect for Prince Charles. Well done. Peckerhead Pence, better get used to this. This is what the worl…

Patrici90883364

Prince Charles Appears to Snub Mike Pence at World Holocaust Forum

reinish50

ROYAL SNUB Prince Charles Snubs #Pence Handshake At World Holocaust Forum The video shows Pence turning to anticipate the ha…

CheminBolden

Prince Charles Appears to Snub Mike Pence at World Holocaust Forum

