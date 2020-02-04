Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together in Miami Since Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together in Miami Since Royal Exit

AceShowbiz Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make a low-key appearance at an exclusive J.P. Morgan event in the states, nearly a month after announcing their decision to step down as 'senior' royals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle In South Florida

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle In South Florida 00:45

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made their first public appearance Thursday night and they did it in Miami Beach, specifically at The 1 Hotel South Beach.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry At JP Morgan Event In Miami [Video]Prince Harry At JP Morgan Event In Miami

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended an event organized by American bank JP Morgan in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, a royal source said, one of the couple’s first..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Head to Miami for Public Appearance [Video]Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Head to Miami for Public Appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly head to Miami.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'enjoying the quiet life in Canada' with Archie after royal split

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'enjoying the quiet life in Canada' with Archie after royal splitThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'enjoying the quiet life' in Canada and feel that 'a weight has been lifted off their shoulders' after leaving the royal...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •E! OnlineReutersCBS 2AceShowbizLainey GossipJust JaredBBC News

How Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Really Doing After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Big Move

Well, if anyone was going to get away with making light of royal family turmoil right in front of the royals themselves, it was going to be Brad Pitt. Though he...
E! Online Also reported by •AceShowbizCBS 2Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stefanyfermari

stefany RT @summersparks56: I want it confirmed. Who paid for security? Did this Miami appearance cost the US taxpayers? Did we pay while they made… 50 seconds ago

Mamosmoutou

Sussexcommunity RT @BuzzFeed: Rihanna Liked A Video Of Prince Harry Being Adorable With Meghan Markle So I Guess That Makes Him The Perfect Husband https:/… 2 minutes ago

LadyCecilyNevil

Lady Cecily Neville RT @emynash: Exclusive: Harry and Meghan turned down an invitation to present an award at the Oscars | HELLO! https://t.co/uL8Phsn8cQ 2 minutes ago

theperfecthire

Perfect @gayleking seems to be doing just fine. She was spotted with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Miami - she even t… https://t.co/WHvPSCAjAE 3 minutes ago

odclef

Objectoeur Prine Harry shouldn't be in therapy, his family should be.... all the best to him.... https://t.co/5isEChwa9G 4 minutes ago

queennavarre

DuchessQueenNavarre RT @Kelmerica78: As voting US taxpayer, I have every right to know who paid for their security for this event. We want answers!! ⁦@POTUS⁩ ⁦… 4 minutes ago

artbyskym

The Hon. Lady Skylar McCready If they attended, why so hush hush. We all know Smeg loves attention! Pics or it didn't happen as they say… https://t.co/8wxwObamb0 5 minutes ago

ldstep

Lisa @HodaAndJenna "She hasn't slept for two days....?" Gayle King was at the JP Morgan event in Miami yesterday (on Thu… https://t.co/k7jAQONQQn 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.