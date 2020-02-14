Global  

Jeff Bezos Will Attack Climate Change With His Own $10 Billion

TMZ.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos is putting his money where his mouth is ... he's committing to spending $10 BILLION of his own cash to fight climate change. The Amazon honcho, who is worth around $130 billion, announced Monday he's launching the Bezos Earth Fund ... a…
News video: Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change 01:20

 The Amazon CEO announced the Bezos Earth Fund on Monday and said he'll pledge $10 billion "to start."

Jeff Bezos Got Shamed For His Australia Wildfire Donation. Now He’s Donating $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Got Shamed For His Australia Wildfire Donation. Now He’s Donating $10 Billion To Fight Climate ChangeAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced he’s donating 10$ billion to start the Bezos Earth Fund, a month after he was shamed online for giving $690,000 to Australian...
Bezos injects $15.5b into climate change fight

Bezos injects $15.5b into climate change fightAmazon founder Jeff Bezos said today that he plans to spend US$10 billion ($15.5b) of his own fortune to help fight climate change.Bezos, the world's richest...
