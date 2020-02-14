Jane Jeff Bezos Will Attack Climate Change With His Own $10 Billion https://t.co/dQDVtdlI6v via @TMZ 22 minutes ago

Dessa Gunita Devera RT @TMZ: Jeff Bezos Will Attack Climate Change With His Own $10 Billion https://t.co/B1FlHZxlN6 25 minutes ago

🇨🇦🇳🇬🇨🇦Matrix Electrical 🇨🇦🇳🇬 🇨🇦 Jeff Bezos Will Attack Climate Change With His Own $10 Billion https://t.co/mGMGNZmy61 2 hours ago

Jeniffer Lopez Jeff Bezos Will Attack Climate Change With His Own $10 Billion https://t.co/SGCM1yKhmD 2 hours ago

West Virginia Topics Jeff Bezos Will Attack Climate Change With His Own $10 Billion https://t.co/N10mCpb1RG 2 hours ago

DJ David Newsroom Jeff Bezos Will Attack Climate Change With His Own $10 Billion https://t.co/iUR7GD3vrc via @TMZ 2 hours ago

Dave Harmon RT @JenKernsUSA: Oh, God. So we have him to look forward to in 2024. “Jeff Bezos Will Attack Climate Change With His Own $10 Billion” http… 2 hours ago