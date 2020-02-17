Global  

NASCAR's Ryan Newman Hospitalized After Scary Crash At Daytona 500

TMZ.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in a Florida hospital after his car wrecked in a super-scary crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 ... and video from the crash is INSANE. As you can see ... Newman's car flips several times as it hurtles through…
News video: Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500

Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500 05:58

 The Vice President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway Eddie Gossage said, "That's breathtaking. It really is a scary, scary moment and you hope and pray that Ryan is OK."

In photo finish, Denny Hamlin wins second straight Daytona 500 as Ryan Newman injured in scary crash

Denny Hamlin held off Ryan Blaney in a in the second overtime at Daytona International Speedway after multiple wrecks decimated the field.
NASCAR says Ryan Newman in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries following Daytona 500 crash

NASCAR says Ryan Newman in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries following Daytona 500 crash
