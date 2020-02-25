Global  

Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs Sent to Jail for College Admissions Scam

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The former food company executive apologizes for trying 'to make an unfair advantage for my children' after she's sentenced to five months in prison for paying bribes to get her two daughters into prestigious universities.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
News video: Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs To Be Sentenced In College Admissions Scam

Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs To Be Sentenced In College Admissions Scam 00:23

 WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Hot Pockets Heir Gets 5 Months In Prison For College Scam [Video]Hot Pockets Heir Gets 5 Months In Prison For College Scam

Michelle Janavs was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday as part of a nationwide college admissions scandal.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston


Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs to spend 5 months in prison for trying to buy daughters into elite colleges

A federal prosecutor in Boston said Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs showed a "flagrant disrespect for breaking the law and an attitude that she's...
USATODAY.com

Feds seek 21 months for Hot Pockets heiress in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutorsare seeking nearly two years in prison for an heiress to the Hot Pockets microwavable snack fortune who agreed to pay $300,000 to...
Seattle Times

