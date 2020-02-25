Global  

Placido Domingo 'Truly Sorry' After Being Determined Guilty of Sexual Misconduct

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Spanish opera singer issues an apology to the women he hurt after a probe by the Union resulted in a 'clear pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse of power spanning at least two decades.'
Recent related news from verified sources

Placido Domingo issues apology after union finds him guilty of sexual misconduct

euronews

Opera icon Placido Domingo apologizes to sexual harassment accusers

The Spanish tenor Placido Domingo says he takes full responsibility for his actions after being accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. It comes...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Bangkok Post

rcpp2001

roberto perez RT @APWestRegion: A probe into singer Placido Domingo by the U.S. union representing opera performers found 27 people who said they were se… 8 seconds ago

Qu33nnL

Qu33nn_Leader1248 RT @latimesent: “I have taken time over the last several months to reflect on the allegations ... I respect that these women finally felt c… 11 minutes ago

WEHTWTVWlocal

Eyewitness News The words "I am truly sorry" have not been uttered often in the #MeToo era. So when soprano Luz del Alba Rubio woke… https://t.co/GLpoWUphJL 14 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Placido Domingo Issues Apology After Abuse of Power Claims: 'I Am Truly Sorry' https://t.co/6eq9MGIOjP #billboard… https://t.co/kcc416e2Vs 34 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Placido Domingo Issues Apology After Abuse of Power Claims: 'I Am Truly Sorry' https://t.co/XaorYYkDlc #music #feedly 36 minutes ago

Music_News_US

Music Placido Domingo Issues Apology After Abuse of Power Claims: 'I Am Truly Sorry' #Music https://t.co/pR77hfsaDB https://t.co/5ju0C5Pjkc 43 minutes ago

