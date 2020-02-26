George Clooney 'Saddened' by Nespresso Child Labor, Vows to Fix It

George Clooney's vowing to take action after an investigation linked child labor to farms used by Nespresso ... the coffee brand he's been the face of since 2006. Clooney says he was "surprised and saddened" by the story -- which will air soon on…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dan Castro RT @WritingSpecial: George Clooney Is “Saddened” By Claims Of Child Labor Linked To Nespresso, Says “Work Will Be Done” To Improve Conditio… 10 seconds ago 🐢🌧️ motherfucker @georgeclooney how about you just go explain how some overseas companies have their own***laws a… https://t.co/NmRyeOOj39 35 seconds ago shonatiger RT @TRF_Stories: Actor George Clooney has said that he is "surprised and saddened" after an investigation revealed child labour at Guatemal… 3 minutes ago Festivals in LA George Clooney Is “Saddened” By Claims Of Child Labor Linked To Nespresso, Says “Work Will Be Done” To Improve Cond… https://t.co/lS8mPIPKPa 4 minutes ago WILDsound LA Fest George Clooney Is “Saddened” By Claims Of Child Labor Linked To Nespresso, Says “Work Will Be Done” To Improve Cond… https://t.co/zOD9nVnrhS 4 minutes ago Experimental/Dance/Music Festival George Clooney Is “Saddened” By Claims Of Child Labor Linked To Nespresso, Says “Work Will Be Done” To Improve Cond… https://t.co/Q3NI40q7ae 4 minutes ago Desiree Mendez RT @people: George Clooney 'Saddened' That Nespresso Reportedly Used Coffee from Farms Utilizing Child Labor https://t.co/Oh1YoLA5qN 4 minutes ago Fan Fiction Festival George Clooney Is “Saddened” By Claims Of Child Labor Linked To Nespresso, Says “Work Will Be Done” To Improve Cond… https://t.co/NDEOP2ZA3q 4 minutes ago