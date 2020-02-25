Global  

Brad Pitt Hit Up In-N-Out With Alia Shawkat Day After Thundercat Show

TMZ.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Brad Pitt's got one hell of an appetite ... for burgers and more friendly hangouts with gal pal Alia Shawkat. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star and Ali were spotted at In-N-Out in L.A. the day after they both also hit up a Thundercat show at…
Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt and Viola Davis teaming up with Property Brothers on new show [Video]

Brad Pitt and Viola Davis teaming up with Property Brothers on new show

Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, and Melissa McCarthy are to team up with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott on a new show.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published
Juliette Lewis Goes Over The Second Season Of Facebook Watch's "Sacred Lies" [Video]

Juliette Lewis Goes Over The Second Season Of Facebook Watch's "Sacred Lies"

The second season of Facebook Watch's "Sacred Lies" follows Elsie as she searches for the family she never knew. The search leads her to her father, an inmate who may be guilty of more than the crimes..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 29:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt isn't Dating Alia Shawkat, She's a Good Friend

Brad Pitt relationship rumors -- including the one about his recent concert date, Alia Shawkat -- can be put to bed because there's NO lucky lady ... not even...
TMZ.com

Brad Pitt Watches Thundercat Show Next to Mystery Woman in L.A.

Brad Pitt looked comfy over the weekend next to a mystery woman at a concert -- and while it's unclear if this is romantic, what is clear is Brad's not scared of...
TMZ.com

