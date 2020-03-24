Global  

Conor McGregor Demands Ireland Go Into 'Full Lockdown' In Fiery Speech

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Conor McGregor just made a VERY passionate plea to the country of Ireland -- demanding they go into '"full lockdown" ASAP to protect themselves against COVID-19. You gotta watch the clip ... the UFC superstar is HEATED -- saying straight-up, "True…
