Sorry folks ... even if you like Donald Trump, come on -- now he thinks the coronavirus scare is something the media has cooked up to defeat him in November. Trump flew off the handle on Twitter, saying, "The LameStream Media is the dominant force…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Elaine Belew RT @ReneeCarrollAZ: CNN Anchor Jake Tapper Admits That He Allowed AOC To Lie To Our Faces About President Trump On His Show Because 'Trump… 1 minute ago Cedric Price What a clown... Trump Says 'LameStream Media' Pushing Virus Scare So He Loses Election https://t.co/oJ2PNX9l9s 2 minutes ago Kyle Riley He’s worried about losing!! AWW😭😭😭😭. He should lose!) https://t.co/oVaBVNcXeX 3 minutes ago Jim Kraus Trump Says 'LameStream Media' Pushing Virus Scare So He Loses Election via @TMZ https://t.co/lKa8kQhhKP 4 minutes ago Nancy RT @TMZ: Trump Says "LameStream Media" Pushing Virus Scare So He Loses Election https://t.co/n3hoFnf5no 4 minutes ago Carebear .@realDonaldTrump JUST STOP IT!! They are at least being HONEST about the severity, while you are only worried abou… https://t.co/sG4iDLIxTa 6 minutes ago TodayVideo Trump Says ‘LameStream Media’ Wants Country Closed to Hurt Him https://t.co/rLQG5us7X7 https://t.co/Q3ON75N13Z 6 minutes ago @lin I fundamentally disagree with almost everything that Trump says or stands for, but I'll admit, LameStream Media is… https://t.co/MfzycC9pW8 7 minutes ago