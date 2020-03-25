Global  

Trump Says "LameStream Media" Pushing Virus Scare So He Loses Election

Wednesday, 25 March 2020
Sorry folks ... even if you like Donald Trump, come on -- now he thinks the coronavirus scare is something the media has cooked up to defeat him in November. Trump flew off the handle on Twitter, saying, "The LameStream Media is the dominant force…
News video: Trump: Media Wants Country To Remain Closed So I Lose Re-Election

Trump: Media Wants Country To Remain Closed So I Lose Re-Election 00:35

 President Trump slammed the media.

