The real estate agent has been seen in a number of the 'Thank U, Next' songstress' videos on her Instagram page amid her quarantine, although he's only ever filmed from behind.

You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Ariana Grande Self-Isolating With New BF Dalton Gomez https://t.co/8myrbJlvuL https://t.co/mVHCXt6x5S 7 hours ago B. Scott Coupled Up: Ariana Grande Is Self-Isolating with Rumored New Boyfriend Dalton Gomez [Photos] https://t.co/Oo6IEm7gIg 14 hours ago Edey Bit rich of Ariana Grande to be lecturing on self isolating when she was caught licking food on a shop shelf https://t.co/CYTDqiXxRK 1 day ago Raeesah @ArianaGrande I’m wearing my 7 rings jumper while self isolating with my 2 year old son. Sending love from England… https://t.co/47cB109k1z 1 day ago Emily A year ago today i got my first tattoo and went to an Ariana Grande concert and now i’m sitting here self-isolating… https://t.co/AMfVUkfLyS 3 days ago jjk⁷ not self isolating yet bc work🙃 but when I do imma try and learn some choreo bc what else am I supposed to do with… https://t.co/GISEW5gtRh 5 days ago