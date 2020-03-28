Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade Scrapped in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic

Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade Scrapped in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic

AceShowbiz Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
A statement issued by Buckingham Palace officials notes that a number of other options in place of the Trooping the Colour event, which is typically held in June, are being considered.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

adigunap

Adiguna Purnama 🇮🇩🇬🇧 RT @ajplus: The Queen's birthday parade is being downsized and "will not go ahead in its traditional form." Buckingham Palace says Elizabe… 10 minutes ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade Scrapped in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/imEWHWI5oU https://t.co/YXab6dkQ5W 4 hours ago

LadyCecilyNevil

Lady Cecily Neville RT @europeroyals_ig: The annual Birthday parade for Queen Elizabeth II, Trooping the Colour has been canceled. The Parade should take place… 7 hours ago

ferdi_novotny

Ferdi süsler RT @PromipoolCOM: #QueenElizabeth's #TroopingTheColour birthday parade won't go ahead in its traditional form... 😱 😮 👀 https://t.co/ObDP1… 8 hours ago

ajplus

AJ+ The Queen's birthday parade is being downsized and "will not go ahead in its traditional form." Buckingham Palace… https://t.co/9HmRFuPhnZ 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.