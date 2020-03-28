Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade Scrapped in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

A statement issued by Buckingham Palace officials notes that a number of other options in place of the Trooping the Colour event, which is typically held in June, are being considered. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Adiguna Purnama 🇮🇩🇬🇧 RT @ajplus: The Queen's birthday parade is being downsized and "will not go ahead in its traditional form." Buckingham Palace says Elizabe… 10 minutes ago AceShowbiz Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade Scrapped in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/imEWHWI5oU https://t.co/YXab6dkQ5W 4 hours ago Lady Cecily Neville RT @europeroyals_ig: The annual Birthday parade for Queen Elizabeth II, Trooping the Colour has been canceled. The Parade should take place… 7 hours ago Ferdi süsler RT @PromipoolCOM: #QueenElizabeth's #TroopingTheColour birthday parade won't go ahead in its traditional form... 😱 😮 👀 https://t.co/ObDP1… 8 hours ago AJ+ The Queen's birthday parade is being downsized and "will not go ahead in its traditional form." Buckingham Palace… https://t.co/9HmRFuPhnZ 8 hours ago