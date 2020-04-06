Trump Muzzles Dr. Fauci and Peddles Unproven Coronavirus Drug
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Donald Trump just did something jawdropping ... he shut down the leading infectious disease specialist in the United States of America -- stopped him from exposing a dangerous lie the President had just told. Trump held a coronavirus briefing late…
President Donald Trump said Saturday he "may take" hydroxychloroquine, apparently to prevent the coronavirus.
According to Business Insider, there is no evidence the drug is safe or effective for that use.
I'll have to ask my doctors about that, but I may take it. US President Donald...