Ex-MLB Star Josh Hamilton Facing 10 Years In Prison After Child Abuse Indictment

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Ex-MLB star Josh Hamilton is now facing up to 10 YEARS behind bars ... this after the former MVP was formally indicted on a felony child abuse charge earlier this week. Hamilton is accused of brutalizing his 14-year-old daughter back on Sept. 30… 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Cardinal George Pell to find out if bid for freedom successful 01:55 The highest-ranking Catholic church figure to be convicted of child sex abuse is in prison in Australia for abusing two choir boys.