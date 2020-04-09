Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Ex-MLB Star Josh Hamilton Facing 10 Years In Prison After Child Abuse Indictment

Ex-MLB Star Josh Hamilton Facing 10 Years In Prison After Child Abuse Indictment

TMZ.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Ex-MLB star Josh Hamilton is now facing up to 10 YEARS behind bars ... this after the former MVP was formally indicted on a felony child abuse charge earlier this week. Hamilton is accused of brutalizing his 14-year-old daughter back on Sept. 30…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Cardinal George Pell to find out if bid for freedom successful

Cardinal George Pell to find out if bid for freedom successful 01:55

 The highest-ranking Catholic church figure to be convicted of child sex abuse is in prison in Australia for abusing two choir boys.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WaldoQuinones88

Oswaldo Quinones RT @TMZ: Ex-MLB Star Josh Hamilton Facing 10 Years In Prison After Child Abuse Indictment https://t.co/hEeLb4iFCe 31 seconds ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/nlvgvEtyHp Ex-MLB star Josh Hamilton is now facing up to 10 YEARS behind bars ... this after the form… https://t.co/B3NY8uy393 2 minutes ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Ex-MLB Star Josh Hamilton Facing 10 Years In Prison After Child Abuse Indictment https://t.co/5dNxki1H09 8 minutes ago

momma_problem

Momma Problems Ex-MLB Star Josh Hamilton Facing 10 Years In Prison After Child Abuse Indictment https://t.co/isVAWhiX6b via @TMZ 13 minutes ago

Jeronimobrat

NewEraofRedskins🏈 RT @TMZ_Sports: Ex-MLB Star Josh Hamilton Facing 10 Years In Prison After Child Abuse Indictment https://t.co/TbuUFuNpus 17 minutes ago

AttrRadio

ATTR RADIO Ex-MLB Star Josh Hamilton Facing 10 Years In Prison After Child Abuse Indictment https://t.co/7lkuOOkeBC 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.