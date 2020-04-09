Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Florence Pugh defends her relationship with Zach Braff after fans criticise their age difference

Florence Pugh defends her relationship with Zach Braff after fans criticise their age difference

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Florence Pugh, one of Hollywood’s brightest young talents, and we’ve been anticipating her ascent for some time now here at LaineyGossip, is dating Zach Braff. She’s 24 years old, he just turned 45 years old a few days ago and she posted about his birthday on Instagram, which was their “Instagram of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Florence Pugh slams trolls who sent her abuse over Zach Braff age gap

Florence Pugh slams trolls who sent her abuse over Zach Braff age gap 01:11

 Florence Pugh has hit back at mean trolls who sent her abusive comments on Instagram over the age gap with her boyfriend Zach Braff.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

y_yt

大澤遼 RT @BuzzFeed: Ariana Grande Stepped In To Support Florence Pugh After She Defended Her Relationship With Zach Braff https://t.co/zKDks9G5wN 5 minutes ago

B93dotcom

B93dotcom Florence Pugh shared a highly emotional video defending her relationship with Zach Braff. https://t.co/FEEDSdhz0M https://t.co/FZzsWzp3J5 46 minutes ago

1027kj103

KJ103 Florence Pugh shared a highly emotional video defending her relationship with Zach Braff. https://t.co/UrkpXWx2Vp 58 minutes ago

tatafo__tony

Blogger Of The Whole World Ariana Grande Defends Florence Pugh & Her Relationship With Zach Braff – Warritatafo https://t.co/AK3GVbetq8 https://t.co/dXbjRtkRXG 1 hour ago

Tatafo_Tweets

Warritatafo Ariana Grande Defends Florence Pugh & Her Relationship With Zach Braff – Warritatafo https://t.co/AlQSnz6w5T https://t.co/ESo53A0Fjx 1 hour ago

sephina_

Kingcess Ariana Grande Defends Florence Pugh & Her Relationship With Zach Braff – Warritatafo https://t.co/L0CauBYiUs https://t.co/qy429vdbb6 1 hour ago

omnigist1

Fashion & Beauty NG Ariana Grande Defends Pal Florence Pugh After Her Relationship With Zach… https://t.co/6l5wjqrKGx via https://t.co/zstjZK6ka4 1 hour ago

maddoxradio

maddoxshow Florence Pugh shared a highly emotional video defending her relationship with Zach Braff. https://t.co/whFDlGbnpY 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.