Sandra Bullock Delivers 6,000 Masks to Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic

AceShowbiz Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Along with boyfriend Bryan Randall, the 'Bird Box' actress helps supply the Adventist Health White Memorial hospital in Los Angeles with the N95 respirator masks.
