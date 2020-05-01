Global  

Ana de Armas makes relationship with Ben Affleck Instagram Official for her birthday

Lainey Gossip Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
It’s not like it wasn’t official before though, right? After several weeks of almost-daily photographs outside of his home as they’re sheltering-in-place together, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been “official” for a while now. These days though, going “Instagram Official” is a whole other thing,...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas go Instagram official

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas go Instagram official 00:40

 Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have made their relationship Instagram official.

