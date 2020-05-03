Lea Michele Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump

Millie Mackintosh welcomes a baby girl The star has revealed her "darling girl" arrived on Friday (01.05.20), weighing a "very healthy seven pounds", and Millie is already looking forward to taking her..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:58Published
Katy Perry Expecting a Baby Girl With Fiancé Orlando Bloom The singer took to Instagram to reveal that she's pregnant with a
baby girl. Perry uploaded a picture of her husband-to-be's face covered in..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10Published