Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Mexican Dinner

Happy Anniversary Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan!Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly wrote a "beautiful, sentimental message" for Prince Harry on their second wedding anniversary.
Happy 2nd Wedding Anniversary to Prince Harry and Meghan!We can't quite believe it's two years to the day since Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle. The pair tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19th 2018. Report by..
Christine 💙❤️💚 #sussexsquad RT @ledbettercarly: @ddarveyy I spoke with Michelle, the 20-year-old Australian behind the account, about her process, her other successful… 3 minutes ago
Christine 💙❤️💚 #sussexsquad RT @ledbettercarly: If you’ve watched a viral video about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lately, there’s a very high chance it’s from @ddar… 3 minutes ago
AllSussexAllTheTime RT @ArchieMegHaz: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Donate Over $100,000 to a British Hunger Organization amid Coronavirus
The generous donati… 5 minutes ago
Tanya Petkova RT @Z100NewYork: #PrincessDiana's butler reveals why #PrinceHarry married #MeghanMarkle... https://t.co/1IXNjUFCNA 6 minutes ago
Sherilee Young RT @oprahmagazine: Sussexes Donate Over $100,000 to British Food Charity amid Coronavirus https://t.co/MXG3cmebwx 7 minutes ago
Z100 New York #PrincessDiana's butler reveals why #PrinceHarry married #MeghanMarkle... https://t.co/1IXNjUFCNA 8 minutes ago
debbie poon Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Friend Nacho.... #fashionandbeauty #beautyproducts https://t.co/vs8pieTfAS https://t.co/A4NmqevlXW 9 minutes ago
Fabulous Meghan surprised Harry on his birthday by 'setting up tent in the garden' https://t.co/nMphb88f5l 11 minutes ago