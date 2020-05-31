Global  

George Floyd Riots: video of mob trying to murder and rob sword wielding man in Dallas

Anorak Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
How do you react to the death of George Floyd. You should be angry. You should be sickened by the casual acts of violence that left a man dead after he was abused by police. You should campaign for equality and blind justice. But in Dallas, Texas, lunatics thought it right to try to murder a man who’d thought it sensible to carry a sword into the street. The mob used bricks, feet and a skateboard to crush his skull. What do we see – violence, race, crime or just part of the whole story? The video was taken by Elijah Schaffer of conservative broadcaster Blaze TV. It is shocking. The mob is cowardly. The mob always is:



Full unedited video for editorial requests. Please attribute to Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV. I cannot confirm he was the store owner, but I pulled out my camera when I saw him appearing to defend a store, then he was rushed, then made the move that might have cost him his life pic.twitter.com/8oGa2obBbp

— ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

This looks like attempted murder



Another angle of the sword guy

This video apparently agrees with my perspective the man was attempting to protect his store

Got foolish

Rushed rioters

Nearly lost his life

Has nothing to do with black vs white

Shop owner vs rioters is all

pic.twitter.com/SFfMBc80kI

— ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

And as for the police:



Minneapolis Police and National Guard patrolling resident neighborhoods stopped to fire on residents peacefully filming them from their own front porch. #MinneapolisPoliceMurderdHim pic.twitter.com/mh8uyZN0hl

— BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) May 31, 2020
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: George Floyd Riots In Minneapolis Leads To Burned Police Precinct

George Floyd Riots In Minneapolis Leads To Burned Police Precinct 02:27

 Minneapolis police and national guard troops have moved in to clear the scene of massive protests where demonstrators burned a police station overnight. The mayor ordered police to evacuate the third precinct before protesters broke in and set it on fire. The escalating violence was sparked by...

Related news from verified sources

Machete-wielding man attacked by Dallas mob in shocking video was ‘allegedly protecting neighborhood’: police

A machete-wielding man in Dallas was surrounded by a mob and brutally beaten and stoned in horrifying video captured Saturday night, as looting and violence...
FOXNews.com

