Lea Michele's apology after being exposed by Samantha Marie Ware is bullsh-t word salad

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
As you may have heard, Lea Michele tweeted a message of support for Black Lives Matter the other day and then got exposed by Samantha Marie Ware for her bullying. Several of Lea’s other former colleagues also piped up to share similar experiences or to confirm (through likes) that Samantha was indee...
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Lea Michele Finally Apologizes for Racist

Lea Michele Finally Apologizes for Racist "Diva" Behavior 00:53

 Lea Michele has been accused of racist, diva behavior. On Twitter, Samantha Ware revealed Michele told her she would "sh*t in her wig" the first chance she got. Other "Glee" cast members came forward to report on Michele's racist and diva behavior. CNN reports that Michele's career took a massive...

Lea Michele issues apology to Glee co-stars following bullying accusations [Video]

Lea Michele issues apology to Glee co-stars following bullying accusations

Lea Michele has broken her silence over accusations she bullied co-stars on the set of Glee.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Lea Michele loses endorsement deal [Video]

Lea Michele loses endorsement deal

Lea Michele has been dropped by HelloFresh after being accused of making former 'Glee' co-star Samantha Ware's life a "living hell".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:09Published

kswiftthegreat

kittybswift Lea Michele's apology after being exposed by Samantha Marie Ware is bullsh-t word salad https://t.co/4DZzKWCJGP #laineygossip 13 minutes ago

wsls

WSLS 10 The apology came two days after a former black co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused Michele of “traumatic microaggre… https://t.co/ghqvkh6QWW 31 minutes ago

johnvvariety

John "Weß Bütt" V. Variety 🦌 Lea Michele issues apology after accusations from former Glee co-stars... Yeah accusations of what? Being on glee?… https://t.co/Il2zjgTmt8 51 minutes ago

JazzfacePurcell

Eric Purcell Nothing faker than an exclusive apology to People magazine only after being dragged across twitter all day. https://t.co/9TLeISIHx6 1 hour ago

News3LV

KSNV News 3 The apology came two days after former co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused Michele of "traumatic microaggressions t… https://t.co/9hQArLBJnB 1 hour ago

jbjulestx

Julia Brown #drugs #badbehavior Lea Michele apologizes for being 'difficult' on 'Glee' set: The apology came two days after for… https://t.co/Lsx8uzLuCs 1 hour ago

into_rehab

Into Rehab #drugs #badbehavior Lea Michele apologizes for being 'difficult' on 'Glee' set: The apology came two days after for… https://t.co/h7mM5bS6CQ 1 hour ago