Donald Trump Shades Roger Goodell, Kneeling is Disrespectful to Flag & Country

TMZ.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
President Trump vs. Roger Goodell??! It's not a full-blown war (yet) -- but POTUS is clearly not happy with the NFL Commish for admitting the league was "wrong" in how it handled kneelers in the past. Remember, Goodell issued a video statement on…
News video: 'We were wrong': NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests

'We were wrong': NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests 02:19

 National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to players, in a video on Friday denouncing racism in the United States amid widespread protests over police brutality against black people. This report produced by Jonah Green.

NFL commissioner Goodell: 'We were wrong' [Video]

NFL commissioner Goodell: 'We were wrong'

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to players, in a video on Friday (June 5) denouncing racism in the United States amid widespread..

Commissioner Roger Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players earlier on racial injustice [Video]

Commissioner Roger Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players earlier on racial injustice

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admits the league was wrong for not listening to its players earlier when they tried to raise awareness on racial injustice and police brutality over the last several..

NFL's Roger Goodell Is Called a Hypocrite After Protest Response [Video]

NFL's Roger Goodell Is Called a Hypocrite After Protest Response

NFL's Roger Goodell Is Called a Hypocrite After Protest Response On Saturday, the NFL commissioner issued a statement addressing the recent deaths of George Floyd and two other African..

