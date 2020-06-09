Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Edward Colston the moral saint and father of Bristol: why the statue to a slave trader was built 170 years after his death

Anorak Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Edward Colston the moral saint and father of Bristol: why the statue to a slave trader was built 170 years after his deathFor some time campaigners wanted to add a ‘corrective’ plaque on the statue of Edward Colston (2 November 1636 – 11 October 1721). Last week, protestors went further, pulling down the statue to a man who traded in wine, fruit and slaves, and tossing it into Bristol Harbour. Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, said he felt no “sense of loss”, but that the statue made in 1895 would be retrieved and it was “highly likely that the Colston statue will end up in one of our museums.”

Like many, I’m interested in why and how the statue ever came to exist, a totem bearing the legend: “Erected by citizens of Bristol as a memorial of one of the most virtuous and wise sons of their city.” Edward Ball investigates:



Despite the claims on the statue of Edward Colston and local myth, the idea of having a statue of to memorialise the ‘great benefactor’ did not come from popular demands by the “citizens of Bristol”. It was in fact the brainchild of one person, James Arrowsmith, president of the Liberal dominated Anchor Society. Arrowsmith was a wealthy businessman who owned the largest printing and publishing company in the city. In a speech to the Colston Fraternal Society in October 1893 he proposed that a statue should be erected and in March of the following year a fund raising committee was set up by officials of the four Colston commemoration societies, with Arrowsmith as honorary secretary.



The money did not pour in. Even with lots of letters to the local paper, fundraisers and campaigning among the monied classes, the target was only met when an anonymous donor rumoured to be one James Arrowsmith dug deep and deeper to make his dream a reality. And so it was that a few wealthy Victorians with an agenda to create and promote a sense of tradition erected a statue to the “father of the city”, a “merchant prince” and a “moral saint’.



The unveiling was led by the Mayor and Bishop of Bristol, surrounded by the business and political elite of the city. The mayor’s  speech concentrated on Bristol’s maritime history of mercantilism and Colston’s philanthropy. There was, of course, no direct mention of Colston’s leading role in the slave trade through his management positions and investments in the Royal African Company.^The same had been true of the whole fund-raising campaign. However, the Mayor made one major indirect reference in his speech in stating that Colston’s “business was mainly with the West Indies”; essentially code for involvement in slavery and the slave trade. It is interesting that in 1895 there was at least some clarity about this aspect, albeit indirect. This should be compared to clumsy attempts by apologists over a century later to ‘airbrush the history’ by portraying Colston as merely an Iberian, Mediterranean or Levant merchant with no direct connections to trans-Atlantic slavery.



The mayor’s right – the thing belongs in a museum with other statues of long dead gods, saints and angels. The accompanying note will explain its history.

Spotter: Bristol Radical History Group
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Protest makes history in Bristol

Protest makes history in Bristol 03:03

 Protest erupted in Bristol, and the statue of slave trader and philanthropist Edward Colston was thrown into the harbour.

Related videos from verified sources

Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled? [Video]

Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled?

Edward Colston becomes symbol for UK's Black Lives Matter movement as his statue is brought down in Bristol.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
Bristol mayor responds to criticism over toppling of slave trader statue [Video]

Bristol mayor responds to criticism over toppling of slave trader statue

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees responds to criticism from Westminster over the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston by Black Lives Matter protesters.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Police chief defends protest tactics after statue torn down [Video]

Police chief defends protest tactics after statue torn down

Bristol’s police chief has defended his officers for not intervening to stop protesters pulling down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Bristol protesters topple statue of slave trader into harbor

The bronze statue was erected in 1895, more than 150 years after Colston's death and 88 years after Britain abolished the slave trade in 1807.
CBS News

Capping Week Of Protests, UK Activists Topple Slave Trader’s Statue

By Lisa Vives Years of inaction over the fate of an 18-foot statue of Edward Colston, a 17th century slave trader with the Royal African Company (RAC) was...
Eurasia Review

Black Lives Matters if you want to sell newspapers and celebrate the death of Edward Colston

Black Lives Matters if you want to sell newspapers and celebrate the death of Edward ColstonAnti-racism protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd in the US occupy the front pages. The Mirror calls it “The march for change”. Thousands of us...
Anorak Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

TheAnorak

Anorak Edward Colston the moral saint and father of Bristol: why the statue to a slave trader was built 170 years after hi… https://t.co/Nlt3akJihM 2 hours ago

leocullen4

leon Cullen RT @timand2037: The statue of 'moral saint' (and slaver) Edward #Colston is now in #Bristol Harbour. https://t.co/LMnwGYn3Ir https://t.co/0… 8 hours ago

timand2037

tim anderson The statue of 'moral saint' (and slaver) Edward #Colston is now in #Bristol Harbour. https://t.co/LMnwGYn3Ir https://t.co/0NNYNBstd8 23 hours ago