Al Sharpton Says Goal of Floyd Eulogy Was Explaining Black People's Pain to America
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Rev. Al Sharpton says his eulogy for George Floyd was intended to underscore the suffering black families have endured for centuries ... and to demand those responsible finally be held accountable. The civil rights activist joined "TMZ Live"…
Speaking at the funeral of George Floyd, Reverend Al Sharpton, during his eulogy, called out the National Football League and the handling of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick back in 2016 for his kneeling in protest of police brutality during the playing of the National Anthem.
George Floyd’s Brother Testifies in House Police Brutality Hearing Philonise Floyd appeared before Congress to emphasize the need for reforms that will hold police accountable for the wrongful deaths..