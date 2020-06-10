Global  

Al Sharpton Says Goal of Floyd Eulogy Was Explaining Black People's Pain to America
TMZ.com Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Rev. Al Sharpton says his eulogy for George Floyd was intended to underscore the suffering black families have endured for centuries ... and to demand those responsible finally be held accountable. The civil rights activist joined "TMZ Live"…
News video: Sharpton calls out NFL during Floyd's funeral

Sharpton calls out NFL during Floyd's funeral 01:15

 Speaking at the funeral of George Floyd, Reverend Al Sharpton, during his eulogy, called out the National Football League and the handling of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick back in 2016 for his kneeling in protest of police brutality during the playing of the National Anthem.

George Floyd’s Brother Testifies in House Police Brutality Hearing [Video]

George Floyd’s Brother Testifies in House Police Brutality Hearing

George Floyd’s Brother Testifies in House Police Brutality Hearing Philonise Floyd appeared before Congress to emphasize the need for reforms that will hold police accountable for the wrongful deaths..

'It's about time we stand up': the voices of the George Floyd protests – video [Video]

'It's about time we stand up': the voices of the George Floyd protests – video

Protests calling for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, have spread across the US. Thousands have taken to the streets to..

Rev Al Sharpton gives powerful eulogy at George Floyd's Houston funeral [Video]

Rev Al Sharpton gives powerful eulogy at George Floyd's Houston funeral

Hundreds attended a funeral in Houston for George Floyd. During his eulogy, the Rev Al Sharpton highlighted the racial inequities inherent in the US justice system.

